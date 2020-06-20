NPP Decides: Supporters of Adwoa Safo jubilating ahead of declaration of results

Some supporters of Adwoa Safo have started jubilation ahead of the declaration of results.

Counting is undergoing in all the collation centres in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency. Earlier on, there was confusion in some polling centres when some delegates took pictures of their votes.

The Dome-Kwabenya contest is one of the fiercely contested constituencies, as Dr Oquaye has vowed to ensure he clinches the seat which he lost to Adwoa Safo some years ago in a similar competition.

However, Adwoa Safo’s supporters seem to have their verdict. Mike Ocquaye Jnr is also seen entering his 4×4 vehicle clad in all white.

Amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic, there is zero social distancing observed in this Constituency.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu is present to witness proceedings at the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency collation centre.

The New Patriotic Party is today, June 20, 2020, holding parliamentary primaries in some 101 constituencies across the country.

Source: ghanaweb.com