COVID-19: Ghana’s Death Toll Jump To 85

Ghana has confirmed 15 new COVID-19 deaths.

This has increased the country’s death toll to 85.

The latest update as provided by the country’s health management body, the Ghana Health Service, via a designated website said 5,526 patients have also recovered from the virus, thus bringing the country’s total recoveries to 10,074 from 4,548 since the last update.

Additionally, a total of 514 new infections have been recorded, increasing the total case count to 13,717.

Twenty-two cases are considered severe with six in critical condition and on ventilators.

However, the country’s active case count dropped to 3,558 from a previous 8,585, since the last update.

So far a total of 267,286 tests have been conducted.

Of this number, 90,985 were from the Routine Surveillance while 176,301 were from contact tracing, with a positivity rate of 5.13 per cent.

The new cases per the update were confirmed in seven regions; Greater Accra- 179; Ashanti- 139; Western- 89 and Eastern- 57.

The rest are Upper East Region- 30; Volta Region- 13 and Central Region- 7.

The latest update takes Greater Accra’ s case count to 7,860, representing almost 60 per cent of the country’s total cases.

Ashanti, Western and Central regions have further seen a surge in their cases to 2,637; 1142 and 789 respectively.

The rest are below;

Eastern Region – 358

Volta Region – 309

Upper East Region – 271

Oti Region – 105

Western North Region – 82

Northern Region – 61

Savannah Region – 37

Upper West Region – 32

Bono East Region – 23

Ahafo Region – 8

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

