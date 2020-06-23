New UN Resident Coordinator Presents Letter Of Credence To Foreign Minister

The newly-appointed United Nations(UN) Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Charles Abani, has presented his letter of credence to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on the start of his duty tour in the country.

Mr. Abani, whose appointment took effect in May this year, arrived in the country early June and has since been observing strict protocol in accordance with the Government of Ghana’s Covid-19 rules.

Ms. Botchwey expressed gratitude to the UN for its support to the government and people of Ghana towards the achievement of its development goals.

She further commended the UN for recognizing the government of Ghana’s Covid-19 response initiatives and lending its support to fight the pandemic.

Ms. Botchwey thanked Ms. Sylvia Lopez-Ekra for holding the fort for nearly two years and congratulated her for being a “good friend” to the Ministry and to Ghana.

Mr. Abani noted, “I am here to continue the good work of my predecessors to support Ghana make a mark in the world and for its people”.

He acknowledged Ghana’s leadership role on the continent towards the achievement of the SDGs, on gender equality and on its response to kick out Covid-19 .

“I look forward to working closely with all national partners, so that together we can attain the better world that we so desire for our people” he added.

—Daily Guide