When A Panda Mimics

Is it a bear or what?
The Chinese Panda looks fury and soft,
and admirable animal of mankind.
God created all animals, birds and humans
in the garden of Eden.
But where was the Panda
for Adam to name it?
The Panda eluded Adam’s count
as it ran across to Mighty China
to make lengthy walk
on the Great Wall
never to return to God’s zoo in the creation.
The Panda was lost in time.
Was it drowned in the great deluge of Noah?
Did it join with the Ͻweataa
to knock desperately on the ark
as the Ͻwea pleaded “Noah!, Noah!!”
No, the Panda was in hiding
in the Great Wall of Mao-Tse-Dong’s garden
looking fresh in its coat of black
and white of fur to be loved by mankind
.
Then comes the 21st Century.
And out of the blue came forth the PANDA
and out of China came a CORONA
coronating himself as ruler of all nations.
The Mongols swept across China
in hordes to conquer.
They were Jenghis Khana and Kublai Khan
not to mention Atila the Hun
in reign of terror across Europe.
But where from the VIRUS of a CORONA
to opiate the world in fury?
The world tarned and behold
It was the giant PANDA of China
coming forth to add to the
four prophetic beast
in the book of Daniel.
Or is it a VIRUS Mimicing the PANDA,
breathing fire of vengeance to annihilate
the inhabitants of the earth
with death within death?
The world put forth the accusing finger
at the Number XI President XI.
No – it’s not him.
What about PUTIN who is fond of
putting his fingers in Russia’s
nuclear and biological systems to put the fear of God in Trump?
Some say it was the DONALD himself
who put a U.S shit in a black
polythene bag manufactured in Chorkor – Ghana
and in a twinkle of an eye
threw it over to China
as part of his trade war with China
when sanctions will not break
President Eleven.
But the holy book defended President
“My fellow Ghanaians” Nana Akuffo
as a leader who is holistic in his
actions to observe sanitary laws.
The PANDA-MICKY is real and deadly
that has become boogey of mankind.
WHERE IS THE BLOWMAN TO PUT KILLER
DOWN IN THIS FILM SCRIPT FOR THE WORLD
TO APPLAUSE HIM?
Africa where is your WISA, KAKADRO,
HWENTIA, PREKESE, GARLIC, DAWADAWA
to stand as David against the Goliath?
Will the giant slayer
come from the Western Region of Black Africa?
Does Ghana hold the challenging sword
from the land of the Komfo Anokyes, Kwaku Ackas, Aseibu Amenfis?
Is he going to be from the offspring of
Yaa Asantewa, King Osei Tutu, King Asamani,
King Boa-Amponsem, King Ya-Na Andani
or Etwienana Osagyefo Ofori Atta?
Yes the war to defeat the CORONA-PANDEMIC is raging fiercely.
And Ghana, our beloved country
stands tall among nations in the storms of fire
against the CORONA PANDEMIC.
And the voice of the Etwienana says:
“THE BATTLE IS THE LORD’S.”
Eddie Owusu-Afram (Journalist)
NSAWAM
