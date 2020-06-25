BuLog Applauds The President For Paying Attention To Calls

The BuLog applauds the President for being a listening President on the issue of the laws relating to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

Greater Accra REGSEC issued a release that they will enforce the law on facemask wearing (myjoyonline.com), of which the BuLog further suggested that the REGSEC has no power to enforce the said law, rather the President should issue EI, or either Parliament or MMDA’s can pass a law to enforce the wearing of a mask.

Today in Ghana, according to EI 164, and Act 2020 (Act1012), failure to use a mask in public will attract a punishment of 1000 penalty units (Gh¢12, 000) or 5, 000 penalty units (Gh¢60,000) and or 4 to 10 years in prison or both.

Over 50 Countries across the world have passed a law to penalize people who fail to wear a mask, i.e. Morocco: a person will face a punishment of 1,300 dirhams ($130), or three months in prison, Qatar: three years in prison or $55,000, Lebanon: 50,000 Lebanese pounds ($33)(aljazeera.com), Germany: the punishment range from €15 ($16) to €5,000 (cnn.com), US, i.e. Florida, a person refusing to wear mask will cost you either $500 or 60 days in jail.

Finally, it’s appropriate as a Country to apply all the protocols so as to help stop the spread of COVID 19 pandemic in Ghana. But the punishment is too high.

Thanks.

Signed.

Nana Kwame Akatii

(Executive Director)