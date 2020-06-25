Google For Nonprofits Launches In Ghana And Nigeria!

Accra, Ghana – Great news! Ghanaian and Nigerian nonprofits are now able to join the Google for Nonprofits program. Get access to a number of Google’s paid products, tools, and nonprofit services at no cost.

These include:

G Suite for Nonprofits helps your nonprofit organisation to collaborate online more effectively. It provides smart, secure business apps like Gmail, Docs, Calendar, Drive, and Hangouts Meet, so you can focus on what matters. In addition, Hangouts Meet Premium features are available to all G Suite users through 30 September, 2020.

helps your nonprofit organisation to collaborate online more effectively. It provides smart, secure business apps like Gmail, Docs, Calendar, Drive, and Hangouts Meet, so you can focus on what matters. In addition, Hangouts Meet Premium features are available to all G Suite users through 30 September, 2020. Ad Grants provides up to $10,000 a month of in-kind advertising on Google Search and will be available for six months, through October 2020. Online ads can help you attract donors, raise awareness for your organisation, and recruit volunteers while dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

provides up to $10,000 a month of in-kind advertising on Google Search and will be available for six months, through October 2020. Online ads can help you attract donors, raise awareness for your organisation, and recruit volunteers while dealing with the effects of COVID-19. YouTube Nonprofit Program offers premium features for nonprofit organisations to reach a global audience and amplify their cause on their YouTube channel.

offers premium features for nonprofit organisations to reach a global audience and amplify their cause on their YouTube channel. Google Earth and Maps give nonprofits access to compelling data visualisation tools to track and share their organisation’s impact.

Each of these products offers ways for nonprofit organisations to not only promote the work that they do, but also collaborate and work smarter with Google’s online services.

At WACSI, we are excited to support the Google for Nonprofits program by validating Ghanaian and Nigerian nonprofits according to a global standard. By working with Google and TechSoup, we hope that many nonprofit organisations will be able to benefit from Google’s technology products to be more efficient in their work.

Getting started with Google for Nonprofits in Ghana and Nigeria

To join the Google for Nonprofits program, request an account at the Google for Nonprofits website . If you do not already have a Google account for your organisation, you will need to create one. Once your organisation has passed the validation process, you will be able to access the program benefits through your organisation’s Google for Nonprofits account.

For more information on our technology donation programme for nonprofits in West Africa, send us an email at: [email protected] or call us on: +233201857766 / +233500550662