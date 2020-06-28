Voter Registration: Adults Above 60, Pregnant Women To Register At EC District Offices

The Electoral Commission (EC) says some specific groups of citizens will register for their voters’ ID cards at its district offices and not the selected registration centres.

Registration officials will be designated at the various district offices of the Commission to aid these groups of people to go through the exercise, according to the EC.

This will take place throughout the country from Thursday, July 2 to August 6, 2020.

“Qualified applicants of 60 years of age and above, pregnant women, as well as lactating mothers and persons with disability, may visit our district offices between the hours of 7:00 am to 6:00 pm each day to register,” a statement from the electoral body said.

Registration requirements

According to the statement, qualified applicants are to take note of the laid down requirements for a smooth process.

“Applicants who wish to go to the district offices for their registration can download and print the Registration Form 1A and Guarantors Form in colour (where necessary) from the Electoral Commission’s website at www.ec.gov.gh, have their details filled and present them to the registration team to facilitate the registration process.”

The EC in its statement further directed that each applicant is to come along with a valid passport or Ghana card “to prove their eligibility to register”.

If the applicant fails to provide any of these two identification documents, he or she must “provide two persons each who have already registered to serve as guarantors”.

The EC further urged all qualified applicants to register for the new roll to be able to vote in the general elections in December, while observing all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The electoral management body, on the back of the clearance it recently received from the Supreme Court for the voter registration exercise to proceed unabated, reiterated that the compilation exercise is set to begin on June 30 as planned.

“The Electoral Commission takes this opportunity to assure its stakeholders that the Voters Registration Exercise will start from Tuesday, the 30th of June 2020 to the 6th of August, 2020. The Commission entreats all its stakeholders to hold themselves in readiness for the Voters Registration Exercise.”

It has also pledged to enforce strict safety protocols at its registration centres across the country as to protect applicants from the coronavirus.

