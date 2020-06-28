NPP Destined To Lead Ghana’s Transformation Agenda – Kufour

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has touted the achievement of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) saying, the party holds the key to Ghana’s massive socio-economic development.

He says, the NPP is endowed with transformational leaders who are committed to putting the country’s interest far above that of the party.

Addressing the National Council of the NPP at the acclamation of Nana Akufo-Addo as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2020 polls, the former President encouraged Ghanaians to sustainably renew the mandate of the NPP

“This leadership doesn’t just talk, it does the work. This is why Ghana must just give the NPP another term. I always say that our party is destined to lead in the transformation of the country and the party always gives the leadership that will do the work for the people of Ghana. It is not easy for old men to see their grandchildren rise and prosper the way this party is doing. I pray that God will give our current leadership the victory, and the victory should be sustained. It should be victory after victory for the NPP and Ghana”.

John Agyekum Kufuor praised the Nana Addo-Bawumia combination and prayed for the victory to give Ghanaians the change they deserve.

“Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia will continue and the future of the party will be sustained for Ghana inclusively not just for our party -the rule of law, wealth creation, and humanity will all come together and the promises will be clear for anybody who wants to see”.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he will do everything possible to win the 2020 presidential polls for the NPP.

“I thank the Almighty God for the honour done me today by the members of the National Council of the NPP for acclaiming me as the presidential candidate of the party for the 7th December 2020 general elections. I shall with God’s help, do everything within my power to justify your decision and lead this smooth deserving party to another victory in December. I accept this in all humility.”

On his part, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has been named as the running mate of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo believes Ghanaians will give the party another term in office come December 2020.NPP

“Mr. President, I will never take the trust and loyalty you have in me for granted. I will continue to do everything in my capacity to support you in the execution of your mandate as President. It has been a privilege and an honour working for you and I thank you for giving me the opportunity. God bless you. Mr. President, you have chosen me for the fourth time and Insha Allah, the people of Ghana will give you four more years to do more for them,” he noted.

—citinewsroom