Covid-19: Final Year JHS Students To Resume School Tomorrow

Final Year Junior High School students will resume school tomorrow, Monday, June 29.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known on Sunday night, June 28.

He said JHS three students will be in school for 11 weeks before preparing for exams in the last week.

According to him, they will report to school each day from at 9am and closing at 1pm.

He said there will be no outside break.

The President noted that all Junior High Schools across the country have been fumigated.

According to him, two masks each will he provided to students tomorrow.

He said other productive and personal protective equipment, have been provided to ensure the protection of students and teaching staff.

“We have made all the necessary provisions to protect them while in school,” he said.

—Daily Guide