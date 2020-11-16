Rawlings did so many unthinkable things that changed our lives – Alban Bagbin

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin has described late Jerry John Rawlings as God’s gift to Ghanaians.

According to him, he has never regretted joining the Rawlings wagon due to the nature of the late statesman and what he stood for.

The Member of Parliament for Nadowli West constituency said this at a vigil held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to honour the party’s founder at the Obra Spot in Accra.

“He was God’s gift. God spoke through him, his charisma, his leadership, and the contagious passion of Jerry John Rawlings swept all of us off our feet.

“I believe he is not dead, physically he has left us, but I am sure he is still with us,” he said.

Mr. Bagbin urged all Ghanaians to vote for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama to continue the vision of the NDC and that of late Jerry John Rawlings.

“Jerry John Rawlings is with us, and he will be with us forever and ever, he lived and died for Ghana and the best Ghana can do for him is to hold unto his legacy and bring back what he stood for,” he said.

The late president founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 1992 ahead of Ghana’s first democratic elections in the Fourth Republic.

He is said to have died at the intensive care unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.