Fearless Felix Kwakye Reacts After Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu Resigns

On the news today the Special prosecutor Martin Amidu, has resigned from his duty, the news which has gone viral has caused a high amount of jubilation on social media. The special prosecutor who recently called out John Mahama in issues related to the Airbus scandal in Ghana, in his statement he told the former president to man up, get himself prepared and come to screening. The issue raised a lot of backlash from the members of the National Democratic Congress, like Felix Kwakye ofusu, Sammy gyamfi etc. Today however, Felix Kwakye ofusu has spoken up after the resignation of the special prosecutor Martin Amidu. He said that he never believed that Martin Amidu would get anything done, gearing to the fact that his appointment was never intended to push any self proclaimed anti-corruption fight. Read the full statement from Felix Kwakye ofusu; 𝘐 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯 𝘈𝘮𝘪𝘥𝘶 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘦.𝘏𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪-𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘶𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨. READ ALSO: Yaw Sells Car To Support Foundation 𝘐𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘋𝘊 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘶𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘈𝘬𝘶𝘧𝘰-𝘈𝘥𝘥𝘰 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘶𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘪𝘴 𝘣𝘺 𝘧𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘶𝘱𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺.𝘖𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘯𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘯 𝘮. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘶𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘵. 𝘓𝘦𝘵 𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘶𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘋𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘴𝘰 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘵 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮.𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘶𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘴 𝘥𝘪𝘻𝘻𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴. Content created and supplied by: GhanaTrending (via Opera News )

Tags: