Don’t try it – Nana Kwaku Bonsam sends a strong warning to Akufo-Addo

It could be recalled that the president of the republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo in the year 2017 drafted a proposed bill to parliament to rename four major universities in the country after some prominent figures in the country upon which the University for Development Studies was planned to be named after Jerry John Rawlings.

When the proposal of renaming UDS was first brought to the former president’s attention by the Education Minister in 2017, he thanked the president and the government for the honour, but politely declined the offer because he had a long standing principal not to have any national monument and facility named after him.

But despite the former president’s principle when he was alive, president Akufo Addo has decided to go against the late former president’s words to rename the UDS after him in memory to his legacies when he was alive.

As a result of this singular decision by the current president, one of the most popular spiritualist in the person of Nana Kwaku Bonsam has openly warned Nana Addo not to go against the late former president’s words by naming any institution after him in memory of his contributions to the country when he was alive.

According to him , if Nana Addo fails to go by Mr Rawlings’ words, serious calamity will befall on the nation.

“If Rawlings did not liked it when he was alive, then it should be left as it is”, he noted.

Do you think the president should still go ahead and name UDS after Rawlings despite his (Rawlings) objection to it when he was alive?

