I never mentioned Amidu’s medical records to Kennedy Agyapong – Mahama Ayariga

MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has denied claims that he disclosed the medical records of former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Ayariga stated that he holds no document that proves Mr Amidu visited Germany for medical reasons as touted by Mr Agyapong.

“I don’t recall having discussions with Hon Kennedy in which I made reservations about medical condition and treatment in Germany, etc.

“It is unfortunate that the issues are turning around to medical records but I don’t have any medical record of my uncle, Martin Amidu,” he noted.

Before his reaction, Mr Kennedy Agyapong claimed that Mahama Ayariga during Amidu’s vetting for the now-vacant position intended to make public questionable details on the former Attorney General’s health status.

In a rebuttal, former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu clarified that he has never stepped foot in Germany, and neither has he visited a medical facility there.

The Citizen Vigilante who dared Mr Agyapong to produce the said medical records also alleged that the assertion was part of a grand scheme to thwart his effort in the fight against corruption.

Reacting to this, Mr. Ayariga said it was unfortunate that the issue at hand which is the resignation of Martin Amidu is being ignored over a debate on medical records.

“I think we should focus on the real reasons why he has resigned and deal with it” he added.

Mr. Ayariga reiterated that he “should be left out of the conversation” due to the daring legal battles he is presently entangled in.