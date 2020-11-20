I don’t fear anything! – Martin Amidu reacts to death threats

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu says following his resignation from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, he has been receiving threats to his life and property.

According to him, he had contacted the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah when the threats started coming in, however, the Minister had not responded to his call.

Speaking in an interview on Citi News, Martin Amidu said he could name those threatening him but he’d remain silent on that for a while.

He has, however, said the President, Nana Akufo-Addo should be held responsible should anything happen to him.

“I mean all these threats about burgling me, armed robbery, burning my house, I’m aware. I tried to call Kan Dapaah he didn’t pick it. And I got a former national security adviser to contact him and tell him.

“And I know the persons involved, I can name them. I’ll reserve this for the meantime. I put my life on the republic of Ghana and the President will be responsible for anything that happens to me,” he said.

Martin Amidu resigned from the office of Special Prosecutor citing among many other threats to his being following his undertaking of the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report.

He said: “The events of 12th November 2020 removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately.”

Nonetheless, speaking to Umaru Sanda on Citi News, the former Special Prosecutor said he would continue to be the citizen vigilante he has always been and would continue fighting corruption till his last breath.

“I am safe, I’m a Ghanaian, and I don’t fear anything. And as I said, to die in the course of fighting corruption is what I started with President Jerry Rawlings on 31st December 1981 and I’m not going to leave it because some people think that they can threaten me. I don’t give a damn about that,” he said.