Akufo-Addo directs IGP to provide Martin Amidu with police protection

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh to provide the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu with 24-hour police protection.

The directive comes after Mr Amidu revealed in an interview that he has received several threats after his resignation as Special Prosecutor.

The attacks, he said, include death threats.

In view of this, the Communication Director for the President, Eugene Arhin in a Facebook post disclosed that the IGP has been directed by the President to provide Mr Amidu with 24-hour security protection.

The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to claims by Mr Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor,… Posted by Eugene Arhin on Thursday, November 19, 2020

“The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to claims by Mr Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor, of threats made against his life since his resignation from office. The President has, thus, directed the Inspector General of Police to provide Mr Amidu immediately with 24 hour police protection,” he wrote on his timeline.

Mr Amidu, popularly known as Citizen Vigilante added that President Akufo-Addo should be held responsible should anything happen to him, since several calls to the National Security about the concerns of his safety have gone unanswered.

Mr Amidu has been urged to cooperate with the police to ensure that he is protected against such threats.

“The former Special Prosecutor is also encouraged to assist the police with details of persons who have made these threats against his life, so that they can be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.”