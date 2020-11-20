We’ll hold you responsible if anything happens to Amidu – NDC to Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says President Akufo-Addo will be held responsible should anything happen to former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.

At a press brief Thursday, the party expressed worry over alleged death threats against Mr. Amidu following his release of a report on the Agyapa Royalties deal.

“We wish to serve notice to President Akufo-Addo and the NPP that the Ghanaian people will not sit down and watch them extend their wickedness to Mr. Martin Amidu.

“Therefore, should anything happen to him, President Akufo-Addo will be held responsible,” National Communications Officer for the party, Sammy Gyamfi said.

Mr. Gyamfi’s comment follows an interview the former Special Prosecutor gave less than three days after his resignation from post.

Among other things, Mr. Amidu said although he has decided not to grant any press interviews, he will be compelled to speak out should the attacks on his life persist.

Amidu’s resignation

On Monday 16th November the anti-graft campaigner tendered in his resignation as Special Prosecutor to the Office of the President.

In a letter communicating his position, Mr. Amidu stated that issues following the presentation of his report to President Akufo-Addo left him conflicted about the independent values around which the OSP was supposed to have been created, thus, his resignation.

“The events of 12th November 2020 removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately,” he said.

Independence of OSP and seconded staff

He also outlined a number of issues, including a claim that, he had been denied the necessary independence to freely execute his mandate as Special Prosecutor.

Prior to his resignation, Mr Amidu in an updated report on findings on corruption allegations against dismissed PPA boss said work on James Adjenim Boateng’s case delayed because his investigators were compromised.

Events thereafter

His claims resulted in a back and forth between him and the Presidency with both sides alleging and the other refuting claims.

In a latest revelation, Mr Amidu has opined that he had received threats of robbery attacks and arson.

Responding to the claims, the NDC has charged President Akufo-Addo to do everything in his power as President to protect the life of Mr Amidu.

“The NDC has been alarmed and appalled by revelations by Martin Amidu about threats of robbery, arson and death on his life following the release of his corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa scam.

“Martin Amidu at this point needs our collective prayer and protection against the vile threats directed at his life, since according to him, the sudden demise of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has removed the only protection enjoyed from such threats,” Mr Gyamfi said.

On this note, Mr Gyamfi concluded that, President Akufo-Addo has failed in the fight against corruption.

“To say that President Akufo-Addo’s so-called fight against corruption has been lost, is an understatement. Today, every critical voice of dissent that dares to talk about the unprecedented corruption under this government has been suppressed.

“The NPP/Akufo-Addo government to have gone to the extent of threatening Mr. Martin Amidu with death for undertaking the Agyapa anti-corruption risk assessment speaks volumes about President Akufo-Addo’s determination to fight anyone who dares to fight corruption in his government.

“It is quite sad, that President Akufo-Addo the self-acclaimed ‘incorruptible’ President who rode on the back of anti-corruption campaign to power, is today a fighter of corruption fighters,” he added.