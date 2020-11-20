MTN Ghana donates to Navrongo Traditional Council

Telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana Limited has donated a set of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Navrongo Traditional Council to support the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

The items included; 96 pieces of hand sanitizers, 200 face masks, 10 face shields, five packs of tissue paper, three Veronica Buckets, and 10 gallons of liquid soap.

Mr Richard Asamane, Territory Sales Controller for Upper East Region, who made the Presentation to the council, said MTN Ghana was committed to seeing Ghana overcome COVID 19 pandemic hence the contribution.

He said MTN Ghana since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic donated over 80, 000 Personnel Protective PPE to health facilities across the country.

Mr Asamane said his outfit also supported a number of institutions including; the Noguchi Memorial Institute to help in Medical Research.

“We have zero-rated educational sites to aid students to still carry on with their studies whiles at home, and provide tips on COVID-19 prevention via SMS”. He said.

Mr Asamane said although Ghana was successful in the fight against Coronavirus over the past months, there was a steady rise in numbers again because some people were not adhering strictly to the protocols”.

The Territory Sales Controller was hopeful that the presentation would go a long way to support the fight and called on the chiefs and people to continue to observe the measures put in place to ensure that the country did not experience a second wave of the disease.

Pe Dennis Balinia, Paramount Chief of Navrongo Traditional Area who received the items commended MTN Ghana for the gesture and said the company was of enormous support to the region since the outbreak of the disease.

“We pray and hope that you would be available to offer us such social support whenever the country is in need”, he said.