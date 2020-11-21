Sammy Gyamfi Battles Nana Boakye and It Ended In Tears, The Results Could Harm NPP

With elections approaching rapidly like a burning bush in the dry season, tensions tend to rise on the two major parties in the country. Subsequently, N.D.C’s Sammy Gyamfi poses as a disturbing threat on the neck of N.P.P. and it’s delegates. Sammy Gyamfi is quite eloquent and good at what he does, as he obviously strikes the N.P.P. Government with facts that can harm them on election day.

Fast forward to the issue at hand, Sammy Gyamfi had a clash of words with N.P.P’s Nana Boakye and the outcome was very disturbing. Sammy made an open-up with very interesting and wise insights, saying everyone has the right of expression, but we are not entitled to our own set of facts.

Nana Boakye made claims that the N.D.C government did not increase the salary of public sector workers, but the N.P.P. government did during their tenure by 10 percent. He was shut down completely with facts; Sammy Gyamfi clearly stated that those statements are totally false. “In 2015, Ghana public sector workers got their salaries increased by 11 percent, as if that’s not enough, in 2016 it was increased by 12.5 percent again” – Sammy.

It then followed to the N.A.B.C.O scheme. Nana Boakye claimed they have employed 100,000 workers onto the N.A.B.C.O project, he was again stopped with facts. Sammy acclaimed that N.P.P. delegates are fond of making untrue statements. He went ahead to explain his reason saying, it’s rather the vision of N.A.B.C.O to employ 100,000 workers and they haven’t been able to even employ up to 40,000 workers.

Every government created temporary jobs, and N.A.B.C.O is just another cover up for temporary jobs with the sense of deceiving Ghanaians. “How can an employed person get enrolled on a scheme to work for only two years and then becomes unemployed thereafter. N.A.B.C.O is just recycling of unemployed people but not a permanent solution” – Sammy Gyamfi. He made it clear that, the N.P.P government has rather employed his own people and has fixed them in permanent positions, but the N.D.C has a far better vision for Ghanaians.

Another outrageous statement which was slammed by Sammy Gyamfi was the ‘Dumsor’ issue. He made it clear that the N.P.P has been deceiving Ghanaians all these while, and N.D.C was the real solver if the ‘Dumsor’ problem. They invested and bought power badges in order to sustain the electrical breakdown just for N.P.P to flaunt with it. “Bawumia even made a statement that, Mahama deserves no credit for ‘Dumsor’- Sammy Gyamfi.

Sammy Gyamfi went ahead to raise the dollar-cedi scandal and several others. He left Nana Boakye dumbfounded with so many facts in the face. The result of the clash was very humiliating and devastating.

