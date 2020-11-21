Things have changed- Reverend Owusu Bempah makes another revelation concerning election

Reverend Owusu Bempah has made some statements which have once again caused stir online. The man of God has recently landed in trouble as he is being criticized and insulted here and there by people who feel offended by his words. One of the few problems which people recently had with reverend Owusu Bempah was the fact that he did not only reveal things he had seen about election, but also boldly spoke against Mahama as never going to become a president again.

Reverend Owusu Bempah is currently known to have a brawl with members of the national democratic congress as well as prophet Nigel Gaisie. Prophet Nigel Gaisie has also been referred to as an Ndc supporter since his revelations have revealed that the Ndc are going to become winners of the upcoming December election. The two men of God who have contradicted the word of God with different revelations are seen on the regular challenging words from both parties regarding the revelations they claim they have received.

It’s a little confusing for Ghanaians on who to believe since two men of God are having different visions from one God. Speaking on okay fm earlier today, Reverend Owusu Bempah made another statement as he revealed certain practices that is not seen anymore in election. During the interview, he stressed on the fact that Nana Addo Dankwa will maintain his position as president.

He further revealed that disregarding the fact that his visions prove that Nana Addo will become president, Ghanaians should make a clear judgement for themselves concerning the current government. He stated that things have changed, because gone were the days when people voted based on efforts and excellent jobs, and it is of no doubt that Nana Addo can confidently be regarded as a hard working president who has delivered per his promises .

He revealed that people now base on certain influences like ethnic influence and many others to vote but Ghanaians will be surprised at how some unexpected situations will occur at various regions. He then stated that the visions he had received are from God and God alone. And as a result, he is not bothered if Nigel Gaisie or anyone is challenging him or opposing his visions or revelations.

Could one God give two different prophecies about the same thing? Is there any possibility that these revelations will come to pass as the men of God have revealed?

