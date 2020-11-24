See What Was Shared Among NPP Supporters After A Long Day Campaign (Photo)

We are barely left with only 14 days (2 weeks) to catch with the much Anticipated General Elections which is scheduled for December 7th, 2020.

Following this, Party members and leader have been very busy and hardworking, campaigning very hard to beg for vote come December 7th. Campaign tours and other political programs have been held, so much efforts are been made in order to win the heart of Ghanaians in the various regions since the Election is just around the corner.

The two main political parties in Ghana, the ruling, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by nana Addo and it’s direct Opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by John Mahama have been doing the most this year.

Photo of members of the ruling New Patriotic Party has got many talking of social media. In the photos fast treading, it sees them in their party outfits indicating clearly that they were campaigning and supporting their party massively.

However, what has got many talking is the fact that, they were seen sharing some items among themselves just to motivate themselves work harder and vote for their political party.

shockingly, they were seen sharing Maggi cube after a long day Campaign.. lol

