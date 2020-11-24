Just accept defeat; you’ve got it all wrong – Kelvin Taylor sadly speaks out

As usual, the social media banters are heightened anytime the nation is approaching one of the most important day on our political calendar. Many peoples especially journalists who feel disappointed begins to launch attacks and ferocious criticisms on leadership of the government in power. Some who spent so much time campaigning for government even turn to be avid critics of the same government once they feel disappointed. A new development coming from the camp of firebrand investigative ournalist, Kelvin Taylor.

The controversial Journalist based in United Kingdom, Kelvin Ekow Taylor has waded into reactions concerning some comments made by the Information Minister and MP for Ofoase Ayirebi constituency, Honourable Kojo Oppong Nkrumah. He has called on NPP to accept defeat because no amount of campaign can save them come December 7th.

His comments come after Kojo Oppong Nkrumah speaking at a particular campaign platform urged NPP supporters not to think that the election has already been won. He cautioned that the opposition NDC should not be underestimated in their ability to hoodwink Ghanaians in the last 14 days to the election.

Kelvin Taylor angrily fumed when reacting to this comment on With All Due Respect show last night. According to him, there is no reason to fear losing if you have indeed delivered. He indicated that the NDC is very confident of winning because their leader has clear vision and message for Ghanaians.

He said, “I’m disappointed in Kojo Oppong Nkrumah. This is not the time for big english vocabularies. We already know what Mahama is capable of. You’ve failed to develop your own constituency and you are targeting nationwide. Just accept defeat; you got it all wrong.”

