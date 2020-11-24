Forget About Ashanti Region: See The Stir Mahama Is Causing Now, Pictures

Forget about vote buying, track records of development will speak to Ghanaians than sharing of materials. Bolgatanga proves that NDC is the only konwn political party to them. As the former president and flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama began his three day visit to the Upper East Region, he has so far had an arguable thunderous energized crowds. Check pictures on the last page, please share, leave your comments.

Forget about what Mahama did at Ashanti Region, See What is happening now in Upper East Region. Wonders upon wonders!

The former president was mopped to the extent that he could not be easily located in the public, the Region bursts so far, his arrival was more unless a competition between supporters. Men, women and the youth with motorcycles rode uncontrollably with exhibition of their talents.

However, John Dramani Mahama has left an indelible ink on the colour of his opponents. The former president stated how information got to him as some of his rivals are busily sharing money and other items.

According to the NDC flag bearer, such is a very dirty act and will make no good impact on the lives of Ghanaians. He indicated that those monies should have been channelled into several projects of development for the betterment of the natives instead.

Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama has no problem with the opponents but has charged supporters and sympathizers to take the money, chop it “nyafu nyafu” and vote against them.

Mr. Mahama got enstooled as a subordinate chief of the area, the people expressed profound gratitude for all he did for them while he was in power and promised to vote massively for him and the NDC.

Check pictures of his move with prisoners.

