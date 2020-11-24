Vote Akufo-Addo; His Ambulance Was There For Me When I Had An Accident – Samini

Reggae/dancehall artiste Samini has reiterated his call on the electorate to vote for President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 elections because the ambulances he brought into the country saved him while cycling.

Sharing his experience in a video endorsing the President for another four years, the forever hitmaker said: “The other day I was cycling and I had a little accident and we actually had a designate ambulance with us.

“We cycled all the way from Sogakope to the Mole national park, I had to stop at Dambai. The rational here is that I don’t know when in Ghana’s history where we could have ambulances like that so we could have one designated to us.

“But for that ambulance, I would have had a serious problem and I have a scar to show [pointing to his corner of his left eye] but there was an ambulance and it took care of me right there and then before they took me to the hospital.

“The ambulance is something I’ve heard of and I’ve experienced it and so I know if something is happening in some remote corner at least one ambulance is going to get there”.

Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 28 January 2019, commissioned and presented 307 new, state-of-the-art ambulances to the National Ambulance Service, in fulfilment of his 2016 campaign pledge.

The 307 ambulances were fitted with advanced life support equipment and tracking devices, and distributed to 275 constituencies, i.e. 1-Constituency-1-Ambulance, to be managed by the National Ambulance Service, and the remainder of 32 ambulances to the headquarters of the Service.

—Classfm