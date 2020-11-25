‘Do Not Turn Your Mentor To Your Com wepetitor’, Helen Paul Advises

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Helen Paul, has taken to Instagram to share some words of advice. The stand-up comedienne cum TV host and actress shared a write-up on her page with a lengthy caption that states that it is only for the wise.

The post reads:

“Do not turn your mentor to your competitor, respect who saw the light before you… *Onlyforthewise*”

Part of her caption reads:

“Only the wise will understand this. E dey happen when they think they know it all… Learning for mentors too is necessary, leadership skills and training is very much needed. Understanding temperament and when to draw the line is very much needed.”

