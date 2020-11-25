Death threats issued on WizKid associates by 30BG crew is unbelievable – Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo known for holding controversial opinions has disclosed that Wizkid and Davido have taken their feud to another level.

According to a post sighted on her social media page, she has alleged that the 30 Billion Geng crew of Nigerian artist Davido are threatening the associates of Wizkid outside Nigeria.

Kemi Olunloyo has however urged Davido to control his crew members or anyone behind it because they can be arrested.

Her tweet reads:

The COLD WAR going on between Davido and WizKid could destroy the Nigerian music business. The DEATH ☠️threats metted upon WizKid associates by 30BG crew is unbelievable. Fans have no idea! Davido should control his crew ASAP. Most of this is happening abroad

#Kemitalksblog

This one is WORSE than Toyin Abraham vs Liz Anjorin. The fan threats was why I called

@Opetodolapo in and settled it fast. One fan sent a message to Lizzy to pay him 500K to kill Toyin and her baby. Wizkid & Davido’s crew are fighting in foreign territory. Anyone can be arrested