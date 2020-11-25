If any babe is stressing you financially, making you live above your means, leave immediately – Man advises

The Cable News Network, CNN seems not done with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government with the television channel releasing another report on the shooting at the Lekki toll gate during the End SARS protests.

Recall that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, called out CNN over its report on the incident.

He added that CNN was biased in its report and needs to be sanctioned.

The Minister also addressed a letter to the management of CNN in Atlanta.

The network, however, on Tuesday released the second report with more damning footage showing soldiers shooting at unarmed protesters on October 20, 2020.

The second report also shows the Commander, 81 Division, Brig.Gen Ahmed Taiwo, admitting before the judicial panel in Lagos that military men had live ammunition in their weapons while at the tollgate.

CNN also noted that the statement of Brig.Gen Taiwo contradicts that of the Minister who had claimed last week that the army fired blank bullets.

It was also revealed in the new report, the moment when protesters were running as soldiers open fire at the tollgate.

Watch video below;