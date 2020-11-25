Stonebwoy Response To Rumors Of Contesting For Ashaiman MP (Video)

Earlier, it was rumored that the CEO of Burniton Group, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy has revealed his intentions to contest for MP for the people of Ashaiman.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on the “Ekwansodwodwo” show on Okay FM, Stonebwoy has finally responded to those rumors by saying that he wouldn’t mind contesting for a member of parliament for the people of Ashiaman if his fans ask him to.

He said that he believes venturing into politics will give him a bigger platform to effect the change he had always wanted to instill in his people.

When asked which party he would be joining in order to contest for MP, Stonebwoy said that he cannot decide at the moment but he surely knows that when the time comes, he would have to join a political party to initiate that.

In the course of the interview, Stonebwoy was asked that should the NPP approach him for an endorsement at a fee, will he accept. Stonebwoy revealed that he wouldn’t want to demonstrate an act of hypocrisy so he might do that on business grounds.

Watch the interview below: