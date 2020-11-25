Bode George Cautions Buhari About Tinubu

Chief Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against supporting Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 Presidency.

Bode George made this remark in a statement titled, “The jamboree visit to the Villa: My Birthday Offering.”

The former National Port Authority boss warned Buhari against falling to the antics of those who would ignore the issues of Lagos State to engage in a needless scheming in partisan engagement.

Bode-George also condemned the recent visit of some APC chieftains, Chief Bisi Akande, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Dr Yomi Finnih, and Chief Segun Osoba to the State House, Abuja.

The PDP chieftain said: “The visit of Chief Bisi Akande, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Dr Yomi Finnih, and Chief Segun Osoba to the seat of power in Abuja is needless, unnecessary, veiled in some poorly hidden agenda that is woven in apparently self-serving ulterior personalised desperation.

“It is easy to discern that the visit is stripped of any patriotic progression, lacking in balanced national leadership, voided of a spirit of sacrifice and developmental vision. The very absence of Bola Tinubu from the jamboree screams to high heavens that the meeting itself is a covert placatory softening of the ground for Tinubu himself. I am pretty certain that in his very absence, Tinubu occupies the centrality of the discussion.

“I will advise Baba Akande who governed Osun State with principled, incorruptible leadership to kindly help us drop off Bola Tinubu at Iragbiji as he makes his way back to Ila-Orangun, rather than engaging in fruitless pleading sessions for a man who is fixated on a warped pipe-dream about governing Nigeria. He should pay restitution for the egregious stripping of the Lagosian coffers.”