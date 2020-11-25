Dec. polls: Release 5MHz spectrum to telcos – Omane Boamah to NCA

Former Communications Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah has appealed to the National Communication Authority to release 5MHz spectrum to telcos in the country in order to ensure reliable data during the elections.

It comes after the NCA pushed back on claims by former President John Mahama that government may cut internet on election day. The NCA said they did not have the power to cut internet.

In an open letter to the NCA Board Chair and Director-General, Dr Oman Boamah said: “Do you anticipate congestion on the internet during this election period 7th to 9th December? One of the reasons this congestion can happen is because many Ghanaians will be using data to check results and also touch base with friends and family.

“Well… the National Communications Authority (NCA) can solve this problem easily. There is a 5MHz spectrum available. NCA, release the 5MHz spectrum to the Telcos who need it (to boost their bandwidth redundancy) to ensure free flow of communication before, during and after the elections. We have an election at hand and to ensure transparency and free flow of information, data is a most important currency”.

Source:Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh