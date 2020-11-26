Ghanaians In Disbelief As Cosmos Walker’s Prophecy About Maradona Comes To Pass (See Details)

On the 2nd of March, 2020 popular controversial Ghanaian prophet and social media personality, prophet Cosmos Affran Walker dropped a prophecy concerning a professional footballer in Argentina, Mr Diego Maradona. According to his post, he asked the people of the world to pray for the football legend that he saw him passing away and the prophecy actually came to pass today being the 25th of November,2020.

This year has been a very terrible year for everyone on earth, as we were hit with so many bad news, these include the coronavirus pandemic and so many untimely deaths of politicians and some incredible people in the society.

Today, the tragic news of the death of a very popular Argentina footballer, Mr Diego Maradona was announced and we were all left in great shock because we never expected it. Well it has happened and we cannot reverse it, we hope and pray his soul rest in perfect peace.

Here are some comments from Ghanaians who reacted to the post of Cosmos Affran Walker:

