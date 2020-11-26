Stonebwoy finally reacts to Funny Face and baby mama relationship issues

– –

The Bhim Nation President, Stonebwoy has finally reacted to the trending Funny Face and baby mama brouhaha in a recent interview on Okay FM with host Abeiku Santana.

He said he has not personally reached out to Funny Face however he has had a lengthy discussion with his team concerning this subject who have also made a step in getting to the actor.

According to the Putuu Hitmaker, he understands what Funny Face is going through as an individual and it’s not going to be easy for both parties to deal with the issue but all will be well.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Addressing the leaked song with Nigerian afrobeat hitmaker Davido titled ‘Activate’, Stonebwoy said it has cost them alot as a team because they now have to spend much to do damage control.

Felling downcast about the unfortunate leak of what he describes as a Christmas banger, 1 GAD maintained that regardless, the audio and video version of the song will officially be released on 1st week of December 2020.

Trending This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Asked by the host, Abeiku Santana “who he thinks could have leaked the song?” Stonebwoy stated that it might be one of the people who are privileged to be working around this project with him.