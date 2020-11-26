EC publishes 2020 Special Voters list

The Electoral Commission (EC) has published the list for individuals who will vote on Tuesday, December 1, as a result of their duties on election day.

The Special Voting list covers security, media personnel, and election officials who will be unable to vote at the polling stations where they registered on December 7.

The results of the Special Voting which is only allowed for general elections will however not be declared until after the general election.

The compilation of the Special Voting list began on October 2, 2020, and was concluded on Thursday, October 15, 2020.