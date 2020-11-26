NPP will win 2020 election – University of Ghana study

Research conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is likely to win the upcoming presidential election in December.

The research spanned 100 constituencies purposively selected across all 16 regions with 11,949 respondents out of a targeted 12,000 in a random sampling manner.

According to the survey, 51.7% of respondents said they will vote for the incumbent President Akufo-Addo while 40.4% opted for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama.

The survey which was carried out between November 12 to 22 this year was presented by Kaakyire Duku Frempong, a lead researcher on the project.

Speaking to the press, he explained that 80.9% of respondents said their decision on who to vote for was final.

Furthermore, 53.5% of respondents also believe the NPP-led government has delivered on its promises made during the 2016 election campaign.

However, the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) came third in the hierarchy of the respondents’ decision with regards to their preferred party with 1.3%.

“Maybe GUM is becoming the third force,” Mr Frempong added.

The survey also showed that 3.7% of the respondents are yet to decide who they will vote for on December 7, 2020.

The rationale behind the survey was to study the dynamics, choices, issues, policies and programmes of political parties and candidates as the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections approach.