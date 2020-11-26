Election 2020 live updates: Akufo-Addo will win 2020 election – University of Ghana survey

Research conducted by the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana has predicted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the upcoming presidential election in December.

The research spanned 100 constituencies purposively selected across all 16 regions. with 11,949 respondents out of a targeted 12,000 in a random sampling manner.

According to the survey, 51.7% of respondents said they will vote for the incumbent President Akufo-Addo while 40.4% opted for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rescheduled the probity and accountability march which was initially slated for Thursday, November 26.

The new date for the event is November 30, while the routes remain unchanged.

The development according to the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is to enable the police to provide them with the needed security during the march in accordance with the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

However, their move has been criticised by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who claimed they were exhibiting dishonesty by embarking on the said march.

