Photos: 25 times these Kumawood actresses gave us stunning and flawless photos to melt our hearts

There is doubt that the Kumawood movie industry has introduced and nurtured very beautiful women and most Ghanaians love to watch them showcase their talent. Not only are they loved for their talents but also their stunning body stature. Vivian Okyere, Purfcie Conna, Benedicta Gafah, Safina Haroun and Maame Serwaa are well-known Kumawood actresses who are heavily endowed with ‘goodies’ and they are admired by all.

These 5 actresses have entertained Ghanaian with the various roles they play in movies and also proved that they are all beautiful in their own ways. Let’s take a look at some stunning and flawless photos from their actresses that have melt our hearts;

Vivian Okyere

Vivian Okyere who is alleged to be Dabo’s girlfriend is with no doubt one of the beautiful Ghanaian actress and also not to forget about her body stature, which she is sometimes known to called Tundra.

Purfcie Conna

Purfcie Conna is a Ghanaian Actress, fashionista and a social media star. Purfcie has featured in movies like Adult education with top stars like Akrobeto, Don little, Big Akwes and others.

Benedicta Gafah

Benedicta Gafah is a Ghanaian actress and a film producer who got into limelight when she featured in “Mirror Girl”, “Azonto Ghost” and “April Fool”.

Safina Haroun

Safina Haroun is a Ghanaian Kumawood actress and a social media sensational.

Maame Serwaa

Clara Amoateng Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa is a young Ghanaian actress and brand ambassador. In April 2018, she was featured in BBC Africa’s documentary on the Thriving Ghanaian Movie Industry.

Content created and supplied by: Klegacy (via Opera News )