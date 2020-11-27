Quamina MP Accident On The Akosombo Road Is Scary;His Dad Is In Serious Condition-Twitter Reacts

Ghanaian rapper Quamina MP has been involved in a car accident with his dad in a serious condition at the moment causing lots of chaos on Twitter.

The circulating video of the rapper portrayed him in a state of shock as people tried to console him and lead him to the hospital.

The rapper who swat for few minutes thinking about the whole situation was emotional the whole time.People who chanced upon the video reacted this way;

We hope the Rapper who sustained no injuries goes to the hospital to get his internal organs checked to void it of internal bleeding

We are hopeful again that he is safe and people out there should be on the look out this festive season and stay home if they have no urgent duties.

What are your thoughts on this trending story?

Content created and supplied by: 4realGhana (via Opera News )