Davido come and take your shade – Media users react as Burna boy shades his colleagues after 2nd Grammy nomination

Multiple award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy took to Instagram to throw an indirect subtle shade at sensational singer, Davido and other musicians.

It is a well-known fact that the two Afrobeat giants never lose sight of the slightest opportunity they get to troll each other.

This comes after the self-proclaimed ‘African Giant’ got nominated for a Grammy Award for ‘Best Global Music Album’ category. The singer earned a spot on the nomination list for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards with his new album, ‘Twice As Tall’.

Reacting to this, Burna boy wrote on his Instastory;

“Some people can perform but can’t sing, some people can sing but can’t perform.. quality over hype”

Media users reacting to the post wrote:

Davido come and take your shade

We were expecting it since yesterday 😂😂 came a little late but we can work with it ! If Burna win , oh my sweet lord , he would chase us all out of Lagos !😂😂 I can’t wait

Baba dey tell that one wey say Album go swallow album how market na😂

Burna boy is the clear definition of you can like someone’s art and detest the person’s personality/ character. I love your songs Burna, but this your character no be for here.