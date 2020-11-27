Mahama Has Not Changed – Bawumia Jabs

John Mahama

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia jabbed former President John Mahama.

According to him, the former President who is leading the opposition National Democratic Congress into the December 7, 2020 elections, cannot be trusted with the economy of Ghana.

He said the NDC and Mahama have in the past been entrusted with the Ghanaian economy but could not manage it properly and rather sent the country to the International Monetary Fund.

Thus, he said, it will be risky to vote the former President back into power come December 7, saying emphatically that Mahama has not changed.

Dr Bawumia was speaking at the Information Ministry’s Nation Building Updates on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the University of Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue