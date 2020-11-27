As it happened: Bawumia speaks on future of the Ghanaian economy

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made an address on the future of the country’s economy as part of the Nation Building Updates at the Cedi Conference Centre, Department of Economics, University of Ghana.

Research conducted by the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana has predicted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the upcoming presidential election in December.

The research spanned 100 constituencies purposively selected across all 16 regions. with 11,949 respondents out of a targeted 12,000 in a random sampling manner.

According to the survey, 51.7% of respondents said they will vote for the incumbent President Akufo-Addo while 40.4% opted for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama.

