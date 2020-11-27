Playback: Bawumia speaks on future of Ghana’s economy

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will tonight deliver an address on the future of the country’s economy as part of the Nation Building Updates at the Cedi Conference Centre, Department of Economics, University of Ghana

He is expected to outline the various interventions and milestones achieved under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo within the 3 years and 10 months of his administration and lay out the next steps going into the second term of the administration.

The event starts at 7:00pm tonight and will also be aired across all Joy News’ media platforms online.

The Nation Building Updates is a weekly event organized by government under the auspices of the Ministry of Information to provide updates on key government’s projects, policies and interventions.