Diego Maradona: How to watch the acclaimed documentary for free in the UK

Fans are in mourning over the news that football legend Diego Maradona had died at the age of 60.

The footballer, known even to non-football fans for his infamous “hand of God” against England in the 1986 World Cup, was widely regarded as one of the best few players of all time.

Maradona died following a cardiac arrest at his home in Tigre, Argentina, just weeks after undergoing a major operation to remove a blood clot from his brain.

In 2019, he became the subject of a feature-length documentary by acclaimed Senna filmmaker Asif Kapadia.

Focusing primarily on Maradona’s time spent at Napoli, Diego Maradona also explores the darker side of the player’s life, including his struggles with drug addiction and his connections to members of a local Italian crime syndicate.

For viewers in the UK, the film is currently available to stream for free on Channel 4's on demand service, All 4.

Kapadia posted a tribute to Maradona on social media in the wake of the death of the player and former Argentina national team manager.

“Cant quite believe DM has gone,” he wrote. “Hard to process. He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest.”