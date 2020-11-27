NPP could go into opposition because of corruption scandals under Akufo-Addo government – Ben Ephson

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper has cautioned the governing New Patriotic Party that it could go back to the opposition due to the corruption scandals occurring under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson in an interview on GBC radio noted that President Akufo-Addo rode on the back of anti-corruption to garner a lot of votes in the 2016 election, therefore, not walking his talk could immensely affect the party in the 2020 polls.

According to the pollster, the NPP could still secure power in the upcoming election since the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not utilised enough to get electorates on their side.

“Yes it (corruption) will affect the NPP but unfortunately the NDC hasn’t been able to take advantage as the NPP did when Mahama was in power.

“The NDC has not been able to take the corruption allegations well against the NPP and that could be their own doing,” he stated.

Also, Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini has said corruption has become pervasive under the incumbent government.

For him, it is rather appalling that the party that claimed to fight the menace four years ago, have rather given it “wings”.

“A lot of people who thought President Akufo-Addo and his government were going to fight against corruption have come to the conclusion that corruption has grown wings and has become bigger and more pervasive under this government.”

However, Ben Ephson in a survey announced that President Akufo-Addo will win the 2020 election with 52.6% and leader of the NDC, John Mahama to come second with 45.7%.