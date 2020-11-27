NDC accuses government of deliberately failing to activate Presidential Transition process

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on government to trigger the Presidential Transition Process as required by law.

According to the party, government had failed to activate the Presidential Transition Process for reasons best known to itself.

Section 6 (1) of the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 ( Act 845) states: “The Office of the President shall prepare a set of comprehensive handing-over notes covering the term of office of the president as the executive authority under article 58 of the Constitution”.

Section 6(4) of the Act also states that “the original and five other copies of the handing over notes shall be presented to the Administrator-General appointed under section 8(2) not later than thirty days before the date of the Presidential election”.

Director of Elections for the NDC, Mr. Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, at a press briefing in Accra, said though “we are 11 days to elections, government failed to comply with the Act. We also have information that the Administrator-General has retired, but a new one has not been appointed.

“We are calling on President Akufo-Addo to trigger the transition process by preparing his handing-over notes and also appoint a new Administrator-General to oversee the transition process within 24 hours after the declaration of results,”.

He added that “there’ s no power that can stop a determined people from removing a bad government”.

Mr. Afriyie-Ankrah said no government had the automatic right to be elected twice and urged the public not to give the government a sense of the right to be elected twice unless they perform and deliver on the promises they made while seeking their vote.

He said it was obvious that the NPP government had failed Ghanaians and nothing could save them from the wrath of Ghanaians come December 7.

The Director of Elections said: ” What cannot change is the will of the people expressed through the ballot box and everyone…is required to ensure that only the will of the people prevail,”.

On compliance, he said the government and the Electoral Commission must ensure compliance with international norms and practices to facilitate peace before, during, and after elections.

“We urged all Ghanaians to be patriotic and courageous by coming out on their numbers to vote and to ensure that only their sovereign will prevail at the end of the elections.

“It is not enough to vote. We must ensure that our vote is protected. We must remain vigilant until the last ballot is counted and results declared,” he said.