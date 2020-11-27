Security Agencies Walk for Peace in Cape Coast

Security Agencies in the Central Region on Thursday participated in a peace walk in the Cape Coast Metropolis to showcase their fitness, readiness and confidence to Policing ahead of the Election 2020 polls.

It was Organized by the Region’s Police Administration with other sister security agencies including; the Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) attending.

The peace walk commenced from the Jubilee Park, through to the Kotokuraba market, to Mfantsipim School Junction, Abura and finally to the Regional Police Headquarters in Cape Coast.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dennis Abade, the Deputy Regional Commander, indicated that the walk was also to portray the unity and cooperation that existed among the various security services in the Region.

He said they were prepared mentally, physically and intellectually,” we know what it takes and what is involved and we are ready to do it to perfection”.

On what to expect on the day of election, DCOP Abade reassured that the security services would work efficiently in the interest of all Ghanaians and urged the public to have confidence in them for a peaceful election.

“We are law enforcers, whoever misbehaves would be made to face the law vigorously”, he cautioned.

He further told his men to stick to their training and act accordingly to ensure that the December polls was a success.