Election 2020 live updates: NDC holds probity and accountability march

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently embarking on a walk dubbed “Probity and Accountability March”.

The event is was organised in conjunction with other political parties and Civil Society Organisations to commemorate the life and legacy of the founder of the NDC and Ghana’s 4th Republic, Mr Rawlings.

This comes after it was rescheduled to enable the police to provide them with the needed security during the march in accordance with the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

In a statement, the NDC outlined the various routes to be used.

“The route for the March as discussed and agreed with the Police is as follows: Converging point will be Obra Spot, through to Farisco Traffic light, Accra Poly road through the Ghana Law School road and to Rawlings Circle and finally to the Osekan Park.”

