Ofosu Ampofo is person heard in leaked tape threatening to kidnap National Security Operatives – Police Investigator

Forensic analysis said to have been carried out by the Israel Forensics Science Institute has identified NDC National Chairman as the person heard in a leaked tape.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is allegedly heard talking about planning a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chairman of the National Peace Council, among others.

A police investigator with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters Detective Chief Inspector Berko told an Accra High Court the report places the probability that the voice is that of the politician at 90% leading the experts to conclude that it cannot be the voice of another person.

He explained to the court that the experts carefully analysed how certain words like ‘people’, ‘officer’, and ‘police’ were pronounced in two audios which were compared.

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and a member of the party’s communication team, Kweku Boahen, are standing trial for conspiracy to assault a public officer.

They have both denied the offences and been granted a ¢100,000.00 bail with a surety each.

The over two hours tape has previously been played in open court. A voice is heard in the recording complaining about violence meted out by security operatives during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election.

He added, “People will start capturing their mothers and fathers and keeping them hostage till they show up”.

The voice also stated, “The EC chair, we must wage a relentless war against her. We need to take her to the cleaners.”

It is further heard saying, “We will go after them. We will not go after them face to face. We will target some people to make them feel their lives are in danger. We should also not spare the CSOs and religious groups. Especially the peace council chairman. For the first time, I will endorse insults”.

Other voices are heard in the tape. DPP Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa urges the court to accept the recording as evidence for the trial. Lawyers for Mr. Ampofo led by Tony Lithur insisted it breached the rights to privacy. Justice Samuel Asiedu ruled that the audio is relevant to the case. He also said it meets the exceptions the constitution allows for such a breach of privacy.

The investigator told the court he obtained a recording of the NDC Chairman addressing party supporters at the premises of the police CID and added that to the leaked tape to be sent to the Israel based institute for analysis. The report he received from the institute he said left him no choice than to push for charges to be leveled against the politician.