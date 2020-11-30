Election 2020: You can’t buy our police officers – Mahama accuses Akufo-Addo of vote-buying

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused government of attempting to buy the votes of some security personnel in the upcoming elections.

Former President John Mahama alleged that some amounts of money have been paid into the accounts of police officers in order to influence their decision in the December 7 polls.

“I just learnt from a group of police officers that they’ve paid money into their accounts, all of them, all police officers,” he said.

He made these comments during a rally in the Tamale North Constituency and repeated same during a Sunday night rally in the Damongo Constituency.

With barely a week to the elections, the presidential candidate finds this issue, which he claims to have secured through his sources in the security setup, worrying.

This according to Mr Mahama, is a result of what he describes as the dissipating morale of security services under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

“Today the Ghana Police Service doesn’t have the courage and confidence that they used to have before. Because he’s infiltrated the police service with thugs and hoodlums Invincible Forces, Delta Forces who have no sense of discipline.

“Promotion in the service is based on your political colour instead of your merit and he thinks that he can buy our police officers with GHS1,000 or ¢2,000 just because an election is coming?” he quizzed.

The NDC flagbearer further added that the officers “will take that money and vote against him.”

Meanwhile, the police administration is yet to comment on the matter.