Sudden Death: Beautiful KNUST Student Passes On After Graduating From Pharmacy School

Thank you for taking time to click on this article, for the mean time, click on the plus sign up there to follow this channel for daily dose of trending news across the length and breadth of Ghana.

We all will die but sometimes the tales of our passing are so shocking that they will be forever carved in our collective memory. Beautiful lady passes on after studying for six years in pharmacy school in knust

The sad news broke out after the KNUST-GPSA announced with sorrow the sudden demise of Dr Veronica O.G Ogbanje. Dr Veronica O.G Ogbanje was the GPSA-KNUST organising secretary for the 2017/2018 academic year.

Dr Veronica OG Ogbanje died on November 30th 2020 after a short illness

She recently graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as a Doctor of Pharmacist in the year 2019

Join us to pray for strength for everyone, especially her family during these hard times. She may be gone, but never forgotten.

In due time, any other details will be communicated with the student body.

Content created and supplied by: Brightstarviral (via Opera News )