Rawlings’ death: Ghanaians react as family announces burial date and venue for his funeral

Social media has broken down into tears after the family of late Former President Jerry John Rawlings announced the date and venue for his funeral. Though, it’s been some weeks since his demise it seems many Ghanaians are still in disbelief that he is no more. They have shared sad comments and expressed their deep condolences to him following the release of the burial date.

November 12, 2020 was a black Thursday and the whole country was thrown into a state of shock and uneasiness after the sad news about the sudeen death of Ghana’s longest serving Head of State, First president of the 4th Republic Ex-president President Jerry John Rawlings. His death came as a big blow to the country and his family who recently buried his mother, Madam Victoria Abgotui who died at age 101. His sudden demise sent shivers down the spines of many Ghanaians and people outside our territories.

This tragic incident happened at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness. The sad news hit the leaders of the country so hard and President Akuffo Addo had no other option than to suspend all ongoing political campaigns and also declared a 7 day national mourning in honor of him.

Information trickling in has it that, the date for the state burial has been announced by the Head of the funeral planning Committee of the family, James Victor Gbeho. According to the former ambassador, the funeral will be held on December 23rd, 2020. He added, “The family is working in conjunction with government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course.” The event is said to take place at the Independence Square in Greater Accra Region.

This article brings you how Ghanaians reacted to the burial date for the late former President. Read some reactions from Ghanaians below;

