Appiah Stadium Seen At The CemeteryPerforming Rituals On Her Late Mother’s Tomb.

Popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium has been seen again in the media circles.
In a surprising atmosphere, he yesterday, visited her Dead Mother’s tomb at the cemetery, to plead for protection, guidance and support for himself and John Mahama.
In a video, circulating on social Media, the loud mouth and astute supporter of the opposition NDC was seen reporting the series of alleged maltreatment metted out to him by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to his mum, whom he referred to as the late Eno Amma Agyemang Opambour.
According to Appiah Stadium, the NPP tried to burn his house, and had also planned series of life-threatening attempts on him and his family. In an emotionally sensational mood, the man was seen crying whilst making such declarations.
He also seized the opportunity to pray for success for John Mahama in the upcoming elections, and invoked curses on any prophet that may make false declarations against the NDC Flagbearer, John Mahama.
“Invite all ghosts to come and vote for JM”, Appiah stadium says as he lowers and drops the last iota of Schnapp meant for the rituals.
He was accompanied by some loved ones, one of which was holding an NDC flag, whilst Appiah himself was clothed in NDC T shirt.
As to whether a ghost can perform this activity, the discussion is meant for my audience to participateat the comment section.
Content created and supplied by: daniel54 (via Opera News )
